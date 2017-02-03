Mangaluru

Gang attacks youth talking to girl from another community

A gang of seven or eight persons assaulted a 21-year-old youth when he was talking to a girl from another community at Shirva village in Udupi district on Wednesday.

According to the Shirva police, Chethan Shriyan (21), a resident of Mattu village, was talking to the girl from another community after attending the annual feast of Our Lady of Health Church. They were both standing near the main gate of the church.

She had become friends with Chethan over a social media networking site.

Assault

The gang, which reached the spot in a car, took Chethan in the car and three of the gang members assaulted him with logs.

Chethan was admitted to the District Government Hospital in Udupi the same evening, the police said.

He got discharged from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, said District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak.

A case was registered at Shirva police station. Investigation is on, the police said.

