Free land for KSRTC bus depot in Sringeri

The State Cabinet has approved allotment of five acres of land free near the pilgrim centre Sringeri to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to build a bus depot.

The government, which had initially demanded payment of 50 per cent of guidance value, finally yielded to the demand of KSRTC and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to grant the land. Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that road transport corporations need government support as they discharged larger social obligations of the State.

‘Improving economy’

Balehonnur-based consumer rights activist Shankaranarayana Bhat, who, along with others, has been fighting for a bus depot for over a decade now, congratulated the Minister and KSRTC Managing Director for making it a reality. He said that the depot would bring in more number of KSRTC services in the backward Malnad region, which is also naxal-infested, thereby improving the economy.

Though the government allotted five acres of land in Masige village off Sringeri to KSRTC in July last, its demand to pay half the land value had deterred the corporation from going ahead with the project.

Two tasks

Managing Director Rajender Kumar Kataria said that the traffic department has started working on redeployment of schedules from nearby depots, particularly Chikkamagaluru, to the Sringeri Depot.

At present, about 40 trips are operated out of Sringeri, he said and added that an ideal depot should have 70 to 100 buses. He said that the KSRTC would have two specific tasks — to provide local service within the region and the district and to operate long-distance services creating a tourist hub.

Though the region is served by private operators, there is lack of sufficient public transport and KSRTC would fill the void.

Tourism potential

The corporation would exploit the tourism potential of Sringeri by connecting it with other towns and cities, including inter-State services. Tourist circuits comprising Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kollur, Gokarna, Belur-Halebid, etc., could also be created, he said. Mr. Kataria said that he got the proposal moved swiftly since he knew the requirements of the region. The depot should be functional within two years.

The traffic department has started working on redeployment of schedules from nearby depots to Sringeri