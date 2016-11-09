Four-day musical festival from tomorrow

A four-day musical extravaganza awaits classical music buffs as Mani Krishnaswami Academy and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan are hosting a national music festival here from November 10.

It will be inaugurated by academy president Ganesh Karnik at 5.45 p.m. on Thursday at Dhyana Mandira of Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail. After the inaugural programme, Archana and Samanvi would give a Carnatic classical vocal performance.

Academy secretary P. Nithyananda Rao told presspersons here on Monday that the second-day programme would feature a Hindustani vocal recital by Basthi Kavita Shenoy at 5.30 p.m. It would be followed by a Carnatic vocal concert by Divyashree of Udupi.

November 12 would see keyboard performance by M. Shashank Bhat of Bantwal at 2.30 p.m. followed by a vocal concert by Prajna Adiga of Udupi. Seethaprajna from Sringeri would render a Carnatic vocal performance at 5.45 p.m. followed by a violen duet recital by Tejas Manjunath and Pranav Manjunath at 7.20 p.m., Mr. Rao said.

Sunday would be filled with a host of music programmes starting with Kunnakkudi M. Balamuralikrishna’s vocal recital at 9.30 am. The organisers have made an attempt to introduce Bharatanatyam’s music into the music festival where Vidyashree Radhakrishna would render it at 2.30 p.m. This would be followed by Veena-Chitraveena duet by Ramana Balachandra and Vishal Sapuram at 3.30 p.m. Ustad Rafique Khan’s sitar recital at 5.45 p.m. would mark the conclusion of the four-day music festival, Mr. Rao added.