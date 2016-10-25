Mangaluru

Four arrested on the charge of negligence

The Vitla police arrested four people on the charge of negligence in the use of explosive substances that led to the death of a calf in Karodipady village on October 18.

The calf, that belonged to Radhakrishna Moolya, was grazing with other cattle when the explosion occurred. The animal died after it consumed an explosive substance that had been wrapped in a cloth.

Following a complaint, the Vitla police arrested Seenappa Naika (48), Vinod (30), Vijay John (30) and Govind Naika (64). The accused were using explosive materials for catching fish and hunting pigs and other animals.

The police said the four arrested have been accused of offences under Section 286 of Indian Penal Code.

