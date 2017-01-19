Former Sri Lankan cricketers makeMeet and Greet interesting

The former cricketers of Sri Lanka Roshan Mahanama and Romesh Kaluwitharana made the Meet and Greet event organised by ReachOut Club of Melaka Manipal Medical College, Manipal campus, here on Sunday, interesting.

According to a press release issued by the university here on Tuesday, Roshan Mahanama, a prolific scorer, also a former ICC official, and the wicket-keeper batsman Romesh Kaluwitharana, both members of the 1996 World Cup winning team, were guests of honour, and in a question answer session, they spoke of Sri Lankan cricket. They also displayed some memorabilia of the 1996 World Cup with signatures of team members.

Meet and Greet was held to promote Rave for Charity Concert to be held at the KMC Greens here on February 4. The event is a fund-raiser for the Poor Patient Fund for the Neonatal unit of Kasturba Hospital.

The fund helps babies admitted to the Neonatal ICU (NICU), headed by Leslie Lewis. The NICU takes care of 90 babies every month and one surgery costs Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh on an average and some may even cost up to Rs. 5 lakh. By raising funds, ReachOut Club expects to help them financially.

Details for the concert can be had from Lenard Loh Chia Wei (organising chairman) at 9035162622 and Dharanya Karthigesu (Head of Ticketing Department) at 9108768946, the release said.