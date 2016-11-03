Five acquitted of abetment to suicide charge

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, K.S. Bilagi, on Wednesday acquitted five persons of the charge of abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old girl in Belthangady in 2013.
Harshan, a resident of Belthangady, and four of his friends, Kishore Rai, Sandeep Rai, Kiran Kumar, and Pradeep Rai, were charged with abetting the girl’s suicide. According to the charge sheet, the girl, who was in love with Harshan, was disappointed when he and his friends assaulted her brother and other relatives. Harshan and his friends were also charged with abusing the girl.
The judge on Wednesday acquitted all the five accused owing to lack of evidence.
