Few takers for this sand

While builders and sand extractors of CRZ areas cry hoarse over non-availability of sand in Dakshina Kannada district, at least 240 loads of sand is lying idle in stockyards of the Public Works Department.
PWD is entrusted with sand extraction from riverbeds in non-CRZ areas of the district. It sells the extracted sand through stockyards at Rs. 646 per cubic metre, which roughly comes to about Rs. 3,700 per tipper-load.
While extraction is on in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks, there was no bidder to extract sand in Puttur taluk. Thehe successful bidder for Sullia taluk is yet to commence extraction, a senior PWD official said. Though non-CRZ sand is superior in quality to CRZ sand, extractors and transporters prefer the latter. While PWD’s sand is accounted for, there is no accurate mechanism to quantify sand extracted from non-CRZ areas, the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor