Family of four attempt suicide, children die

Two children died and their parents were admitted to a hospital after the family allegedly attempted suicide in Byndoor police limits of Udupi district on Monday.
According to Byndoor police, the incident was brought to light at about 10.30 a.m. by neighbours who noticed no activity at the house of Shankaranarayana Hebbar, resident of Ganganadu near Byndoor.
Ashwin Kumar Hebbar, a 10th standard student and his sister, Aishwarya Lakshmi, a 8th standard student, were found dead. The couple, Hebbar and his wife Mahalakshmi, were rushed to KMC Hospital, Manipal, and are battling for life. They had reportedly consumed poison, the police said.
Hebbar was engaged in agriculture and catering activities. The reasons for the suicide are yet to be ascertained. Byndoor police have registered cases of unnatural death and are investigating.
