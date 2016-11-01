Mangaluru

Ekta Divas at MRPL

Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) on Monday observed Rashtriya Ekta Divas in line with the nationwide practice of observing the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Divas The main programme was held at Mangaluru where Ekta Divas pledge was administered to employees in Hindi, Kannada and English by A.K. Sahoo, Director (Finance), M. Venkatesh, Director (Refinery) and H. Kumar, Managing Director.

A ‘Run for unity’ was also organised in MRPL Township in which top officials and employees and their family members participated.

The Ekta Divas pledge was also administered to the employees in the New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru offices of MRPL.

