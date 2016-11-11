Drones come in handy for police

The police were in the know of the ways by which those protesting against Tipu Jayanti on Thursday were approaching the venue of the function at Kottara. They were not surprised to see a group attempting to troop into the venue from a bylane and the attempt was foiled.

Footage from drones fitted with high-definition cameras came in handy for the police to ensure peace during the celebrations organised by the district administration here. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists had planned to disrupt the celebration disregarding the prohibitory order.

Apart from mobilising police personnel, including those from neighbouring Kerala, the city police had hired four HD camera-fitted drones from Bengaluru-based Shachi Technologies for maintaining law and order.

Advantage

The advantage of use of drones for police in maintaining law and order during public events in Bengaluru made Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar opt for this facility. This firm also placed around 60 closed-circuit television cameras at different locations in the city.

While engaging one drone to keep an eye on movements in the city, one was deployed in Ullal. The third drone was on B.C. Road while the fourth was in Surathkal.

A police constable was stationed with each of the four teams handling these drones and provided feedback to the officers overseeing the security personnel.

Yatish Babu and Vidyuth Shetty from Shachi Technologies were overseeing the use of these drones. “These drones gives us a view beyond the human sight. It helps us to take action to prevent acts that would disturb peace.”

Mr. Sekhar said drones were put to use during the Navadurga idols procession held as a part of the Mangaluru Dasara.