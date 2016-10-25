Diocese, students, lecturers condemn student’s assault on principal

The Diocese of Mangalore on Monday condemned the assault on the principal of Milagres Degree College by a student on Thursday and demanded strict action at the earliest. The accused, Mohammed Shahnavaz, was arrested on Monday.

In a memorandum submitted to Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar, Mangalore Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza said the fraternity was pained over the way the final year BBA student Mohammed Shahnavaz treated principal Michael Santhumayor on October 20. The principal, a priest of the diocese, has been in the field of education for over a decade. The college management, staff, students and others were anguished over the unfortunate incident, he said in the memorandum.

Mohammed Shahnavaz, who had been barred from writing a semester examination owing to shortage of attendance, assaulted the principal and fled from the place with his friends immediately. The principal was admitted to a private hospital in Valencia. The act was captured on closed circuit television cameras. Many lecturers have accused Shahnavaz of having a history of misconduct, including tearing an attendance register at one time.

Teams formed

A delegation of Catholics, led by the Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese Denis Prabhu, submitted a memorandum to Mr. Sekhar. Three police teams had been formed to catch the accused.

Mr. Sekhar also asked school and colleges managements to be watchful of students and curtail incidents of misconduct in the first or second instance. “It is better not to delay action in such cases,” he advised.

Vicar General Denis Prabhu told The Hindu that disciplinary action against Mohammed Shahnavaz for his grave misconduct would be taken after his arrest.

Protests held

Earlier in the day, lecturers of Milagres College had staged a protest at the college premises demanding protection from assaults by students.

A number of lecturers also joined former college students and members of the college’s Parent-Teachers’ Association to stage a demonstration near the office of Deputy Commissioner later in the day.

A delegation of Catholics and MLC Ganesh Karnik met Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha expressing concern over the incident.