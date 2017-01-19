Differences will be resolved within theparty: Yeddyurappa

While terming the disturbance by two groups of BJP workers in Shivamogga on Tuesday as unfortunate, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said here on Wednesday that he will try to resolve the differences by giving a patient hearing on Thursday.

“The disturbance between the two groups (in Shivamogga) on Tuesday should not have happened. I would discuss with them (disgruntled members) and resolve the differences within the four walls of the party. I will not react before the media. Precautions will be taken so that such incidents do not repeat,” he said.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said he has called K.S. Eshwarappa and other “disgruntled” members of the party for the meeting at the party office on Thursday afternoon. He refused to comment on the statement of Mr. Eshwarappa that none can prevent him from promoting Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

On Yettinahole diversion, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the State government should make sincere efforts to convince the people of Dakshina Kannada in a scientific way that there will not be any shortfall of water in the region because of diversion to benefit the arid regions.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said that he will ask party legislators and MPs to work with the State government in better utilisation of drought relief fund released by the Union government.

Mr. Yeddyurappa was here to attend the engagement ceremony of the son of a prominent hotelier at Bangra Kuloor.