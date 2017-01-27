Despite rain, flower show gets good response

Incessant rain in the evening did not bring down the spirit of people who came in good number on the first day of the four-day flower show at Kadri Park on Thursday.

The flower show is organised by the Horticulture Department.

Untimely rain in the evening caught many by surprise.

While a few moved around in the park holding umbrellas, many preferred to get wet while seeing flower decorations and other articles displayed in stalls set up as part of the flower show.

The centre of attraction was a flower model of Rani Abbakka.

People were also drawn to the vegetable carving and arrangement by R. Shailesh of Mulihitlu.

A private firm that sells ice creams has installed flower models of starfish, horsefish, swan and ice cream around the park.

There were good number of visitors in two stalls displaying aquaria. While one stall was by the Department of Fisheries the other was of Ruwari, which is a group of 10 persons trained by Krishi Vigyan Kendra in ornamental fish rearing.

Apart from seeing aquaria on display, visitors sought from stall operators information on ways to rear fish in aquaria and prevent fish deaths. There were good number of stalls selling sapling of various plants and trees.

A separate section has been made to display ways to grow vegetables on a roof top.

Entry fee into the park for an adult has been fixed at ₹20 while for a child it is ₹10.