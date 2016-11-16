Demonetisation may cost dear: Poojary

B. Janardhana Poojary, a former Union Minister of State for Finance, on Tuesday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the demonetisation scheme, failing which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would have to pay huge a price.

Mr. Poojary told reporters here that though the intent of the scheme was laudable, lack of preparations to roll it out has considerably affected the common man. The scheme was launched without any homework and without having adequate stock of alternative currencies, he said. He said that considering several “failed” promises of Mr. Modi, there is genuine doubt now whether everything would be all right by December 30.