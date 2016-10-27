Mangaluru

Demand for traditional products keep potters in Mangaluru busy

At work:(Clockwise from top left) Potter Rajesh prepares the soil for the mud pack to be done on pots kept for baking at the traditional oven at his pottery in Subraya Compound, Urva Marigudi in Mangaluru on Wednesday; Rajesh giving final shape to earthen lamps; earthen pots and lamps being kept on the traditional oven; and Bhagirathi, an elderly woman in Rajesh’s family, with the earthen lamps.— Photos: Anil Kumar Sastry

At work:(Clockwise from top left) Potter Rajesh prepares the soil for the mud pack to be done on pots kept for baking at the traditional oven at his pottery in Subraya Compound, Urva Marigudi in Mangaluru on Wednesday; Rajesh giving final shape to earthen lamps; earthen pots and lamps being kept on the traditional oven; and Bhagirathi, an elderly woman in Rajesh’s family, with the earthen lamps.— Photos: Anil Kumar Sastry  

A few families in Urva Marigudi produce about 50,000 earthen lamps a year

Dwindling number of potters and the constantly increasing demand for ‘hanathe’ (earthen lamp) and other earthen products have only added to the workload of Rajesh, his family and relatives at Subraya Compound behind Urva Marigudi.

As Deepavali, the festival of lights, approaches, the workload only increases on the members of these families who have migrated from Andhra Pradesh about eight centuries ago. About four families at Subraya Compound and another four five elsewhere in Mangaluru continue to be in pottery, Mr. Rajesh told The Hindu .

On an average, his family produces about 50,000 earthen lamps a year, of which about 20,000 would be for Deepavali season alone. “There is demand not just from Mangaluru, but also from Udupi, Mysuru and Madikeri for earthen lamps. Only a handful of traders, one in front of Town Hall, another on Market Road and one on Bhavanthi Street, sell the lamps in Mangaluru while many enthusiasts buy them from pottery,” Mr. Rajesh said.

They procure the clay soil required for earthen cutlery from areas around Polali, Kinnigoli and Pakshikere. The work is labour intensive, Mr. Rajesh said even as he continued to crush the red soil for packing earthen lamps kept for baking on the traditional oven. At the same time, the reward too is decent enabling potters to lead a content life, he added.

Along with lamps, the potters also prepare ‘kumbha’, ‘kalasha’ and other small earthen utensils during the rest of the year. Temples in the region largely producer all these products including lamps, he said.

Besides pottery, the families are also involved in the management of Urva Marigudi, he added. Among them, family members still speak in Telugu while they converse with local people in Tulu and Kannada.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 5:05:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Demand-for-traditional-products-keep-potters-in-Mangaluru-busy/article16082816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY