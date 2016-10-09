Mangaluru

Death of 17-year-old girl shrouded in mystery

A 17-year-old State kho-kho player was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the well of her residence in Venoor police limits on Saturday morning.

The police have identified the girl as Sushmitha (17), daughter of Mohan Bhandary and Prema, resident of Janthigoli village in Belthangady taluk.

A student of II PUC at Korkadi Government PU College, Sushmitha had recently got selected to play kho-kho at the State-level.

The police said that the girl had gone to bed as usual after having dinner with her family on Friday night.

When she was not seen on Saturday morning, the family members searched for her and found her body in the well in front of the house, police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY