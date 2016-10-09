Death of 17-year-old girl shrouded in mystery

A 17-year-old State kho-kho player was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the well of her residence in Venoor police limits on Saturday morning.

The police have identified the girl as Sushmitha (17), daughter of Mohan Bhandary and Prema, resident of Janthigoli village in Belthangady taluk.

A student of II PUC at Korkadi Government PU College, Sushmitha had recently got selected to play kho-kho at the State-level.

The police said that the girl had gone to bed as usual after having dinner with her family on Friday night.

When she was not seen on Saturday morning, the family members searched for her and found her body in the well in front of the house, police said.