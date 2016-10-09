Death of 17-year-old girl shrouded in mystery

A 17-year-old State kho-kho player was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the well of her residence in Venoor police limits on Saturday morning.
The police have identified the girl as Sushmitha (17), daughter of Mohan Bhandary and Prema, resident of Janthigoli village in Belthangady taluk.
A student of II PUC at Korkadi Government PU College, Sushmitha had recently got selected to play kho-kho at the State-level.
The police said that the girl had gone to bed as usual after having dinner with her family on Friday night.
When she was not seen on Saturday morning, the family members searched for her and found her body in the well in front of the house, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.