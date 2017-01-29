Dalit leaders demand transfer of Dy.SP

Dalit leaders demanded the immediate transfer of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), S.J. Kumaraswamy, for allegedly being insensitive to the complaints of atrocities against Dalits, at the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Grievance Redress Meeting here on Saturday.

Manjunath Giliyar, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) leader, said that a Dalit woman was allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of persons owing allegiance to a businessman near the Library at Manna Palla Lake on January 24.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the Manipal police station, the Sub Inspector allegedly demanded a caste sertificate from her instead of registering the case.

When this matter was brought to the notice of Mr. Kumaraswamy, he dragged his feet on the matter, Mr. Giliyar alleged.

Sundar Master, DSS leader, said that Jyoti, president of Shiriyar Gram Panchayat, could not discharge her duties as president because other members were not attending the meeting.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, said that he would look into both these cases.