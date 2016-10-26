Dacoity case: one more arrested

The Bajpe police on Tuesday arrested O.T. Lizo of Belthangady for his alleged involvement in the dacoity at the house of Vasudeva Asranna, the hereditary Moktesar of Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, on October 4.

The police said Lizo was among the persons directly involved in the dacoity. He was the seventh accused arrested in the case. The police have recovered a gold ring stolen from the house of Asranna. The police have already arrested H.K. Sudheendra Rao (33), Suresh Kumar (40), Chidanand (33), Suraj Kumar (35), Sadashiva Shetty (49) and Chandrahas (30). Eight persons wielding firearms and lethal weapons had had made away 80 sovereigns of gold, Rs. 50,000 in cash and three mobile phones after threatening the residents.