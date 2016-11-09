Customs seizes gold valued at Rs. 33.56 lakh from air passenger

Officers of Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Mangaluru International Airport have busted a unique modus operandi of gold smuggling and have seized 1,096 grams of gold valued at Rs. 33.56 lakh from a passenger.

M. Subramanyam, Commissioner, Customs, Mangaluru, said here on Tuesday that the passenger arrived by an Air India Flight No IX 814 from Dubai on Monday.

He had ingeniously concealed the gold in the form of assorted silver colour paint coated objects of various shapes and sizes, viz., beads in chain and bracelets, circular objects in door handle locks, buckles of chappals, sheet in talcum powder tin, circular sheets in face cream tins, key chain rings, strips in measuring tapes, buttons on woollen jackets, adaptable screw driver head bits and watch strip-holders which were, in turn, placed in a carton box.

Remanded

The passenger was arrested and produced before N. Sunil Kumar Singh, Principal Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mangalore, who remanded him in judicial custody.

It is an usual approach followed by smugglers that as and when a new mode of concealment is detected by officers, the smugglers change such modus operandi and devise and adopt another one to avoid detection, the Commissioner said.