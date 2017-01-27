Cultural programmes add colour to Republic Day celebrations

Cultural programmes and a parade were the major highlights of the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday.

The programme began with the singing of ‘Raitha Geethe’ by students of Mukunda Kripa School.

But the team from Christian High School added a dash to the celebrations by performing the bamboo dance from Mizoram.

This was followed by a lotus dance by the student team from Mukunda Kripa School. After that, the students of St. Cecily’s High School presented ‘Kamdo Se Milte Hai kadam.’ The cultural programme concluded with ‘Desha Desha Namma Bharata Desha’ by student team from St. Francis Xavier’s High School, Udyavar.

As many as six government officers were awarded the district-level ‘Sarvottam Seva Prashasti’ for rendering good services.

They are: B.B. Rao, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Padubidri; K. Shankar Nayak, Planning Estimate and Evaluation Officer, Zilla Panchayat; Shankar Sheregar, Assistant Agriculture Officer, Raitha Samparka Kendra, Kota; S. Devaraju, Taluk Development Officer and Incharge Officer of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation and Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation; Parvati, Food Inspector, Udupi Taluk Office; and T. Shaukatulla Asadi, Deputy Tahsildar, Nadakacheri, Kaup.

The students from high schools and pre-university colleges, who won prizes in sports events at the national level, were felicitated with certificates on the occasion. They are (high school section): Karishma S. Sanil, Government PU College, Brahmavar; Shashank G. Shetty, SNV High School, Hiriyangady; and Shreyas N.R., Sandeepani English Medium High School, Kambadakone.

Those from the pre-university section are: Trupti H. Karkera, Poornaprajna PU College, Udupi; Sampath Kumar, Shyamili PU College, Kidiyoor; and Prateeksha K., Milagres PU College, Kallianpur.

Vishu Shetty Ambalpady, social worker, was given the ‘Jeeva Rakshak Prashasti’ by the Department of Health, for rushing the injured to hospitals from spots of road accidents.