Cradle for abandoned infants at Mangaluru government hospital

In order to prevent incidence of children being abandoned, the Department of Women and Child Welfare on Tuesday opened “Mamateya Tottilu” (cradle of motherhood), at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital. This is the second such cradle in the district and the first to be started by the Government.

Women, who have given birth to a child and are not in a position to take care, can make use of this cradle kept at the Special Treatment Unit at the hospital. Women can keep the child in the cradle and the Department will take the responsibility of the child’s welfare. There will not be any case against persons leaving the child in the cradle.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Sundara Poojary said the child kept in the cradle would undergo treatment and then moved to the Special Adoption Centre run by Ramakrishna Sevasharama in Puttur. A paper notification will be published asking relatives to take custody of the child. If no one comes forward in two months from he date of publication of the notification, the child will be given up for adoption as per orders of the Child Welfare Committee, he said.

Special Adoption Centres in Puttur and Udupi also have a cradle, he said.