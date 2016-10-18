Corporation zonal offices fail to take off

The three zonal offices of Mangaluru City Corporation failed to take off on October 15 as promised by Mayor Harinath last month.

Speaking to media after a special meeting of the council of the corporation on September 26, the Mayor had announced that the zonal offices would be a reality this month.

According to the indication by the Mayor on Monday, the offices would not be opened till this month-end.

He told The Hindu that the corporation would require another fortnight to open them.

Earlier, the corporation had decided to open the Zone I office at Surathkal on October 20. But the decision has been postponed again. The new date would be fixed after consulting the area MLA. The Mayor said that it would require another fortnight to open the zonal offices at Lalbagh in Mangaluru. The Zone II Lalbagh office and Zone III Kadri office would be housed at the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh. In all, 12 wards would come under Zone I, 28 wards under Zone II and 20 wards under Zone III. The corporation has 60 wards.

The creation of zones would not make much difference to people as those from Surathkal were approaching the sub-office in their area for various works and others were approaching the head office of the corporation at Lalbagh.

As per the Cadre and Recruitment rules for staff of the city corporations, which came into effect in 2011-12, the corporations should form zones for better administration.

Each zonal office would be headed by a zonal commissioner. The commissioner would be assisted by a development officer (assistant executive engineer – civil), a revenue officer and an assistant revenue officer, an environment engineer, four assistant engineers for civil, electrical, water supply and underground drainage works, and supporting staff.

According to the Mayor, the Kadri sub-office of the corporation at Mallikatta would be closed down and shifted to the head office at Lalbagh to be part of Zone III Kadri office.