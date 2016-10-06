Corporation to replace old sewage network near Gujjarakere before December

Mangaluru City Corporation will begin replacing old underground sewage network surrounding Gujjarakere, a prominent water body, at Jeppu here within this December, according to Mayor Harinath.

Addressing presspersons here, the Mayor said that the civic body would spend Rs. 3 crore for it. Karnataka Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) would take up the works.

The network would be replaced to save the water body from pollution due to sewage flow into it.

The Gujjarakere Theertha Samrakshana Samithi has been fighting to save the last largest water body within the city spread in about three acres.

According to the samithi, the government has so far spent about Rs. 3 crore to rejuvenate the water body by removing silt and building retaining walls.

But unless the sewage network surrounding the lake were replaced, the water body could not hold clean water.

The Mayor said that a dining hall being built on the premises of the town hall and a market at Kavoor are expected to be ready by this December.

To a question, he said that the Pumpwell-Kankanady Road abutting the compound wall of Father Muller Hospital would be upgraded as a concrete road. In the first phase of work, the old underground sewage pipeline along the road would be replaced at an estimated cost of Rs. 91 lakh.

He said that the Pumpwell-Karavali Circle Road was being repaired now. Following the pothole filling works, the entire road would be asphalted.

To another question, the Mayor said that flexes in the city would be removed after October 12.

As it is dasara now, the corporation would wait till it got over, he said.

Referring to survey of land which would be submerged by storing water up to seven metres high in the upcoming new vented dam across the Netravati at Thumbe, he said that the survey was being carried out in five stages. The fourth round of survey was under progress now. The corporation would request the State government to sanction fund for providing compensation to those whose land would get submerged.