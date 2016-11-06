Corporation Bank prepares to shift core functions to Bengaluru

The lone public sector bank from coastal Karnataka that continues to have its head office at the place of its genesis, Corporation Bank, is preparing to shift a major chunk of its core functions from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, and the move is seeing resistance in the region.

The bank in its September board meeting approved a proposal for construction of administrative buildings on 3 acres of land at Rs. 150 crore and staff training centre, IT unit etc., on 5 acres of land at Rs. 200 crore at Bengaluru Hardware Park Industrial Area.

Opposition

Releasing the memorandum submitted to the board by MD and CEO Jai Kumar Garg here on Saturday, Mangaluru city south MLA J.R. Lobo said the proposal was “nothing but a proposal to shift the bank’s headquarters out of Mangaluru” and this was unfortunate when considering that the coastal region had “nurtured” the bank. Describing his opposition to the move as an “apolitical fight”, Mr. Lobo said he would take everyone together to oppose the move. Already, the coastal region has lost Canara Bank, Vijaya Bank and SyndicateBank, whose head offices have been moved to Bengaluru. “People should not let this bank also to move out,” he said.

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Jeevan Saldanha said the move would “deal a severe blow” to brand Mangaluru when the administration was wooing investment in the region. It also goes against government policy of developing tier II cities, he said.

Union’s stand

Corporation Bank Employees’ Union general secretary Vincent D’Souza said the management had attempted twice earlier to relocate the head office to Bengaluru, but had to drop the idea owing to the unions’ opposition.

Letters submitted

On learning about the fresh attempt, employees’ union as well as officers’ union had submitted letters opposing the move. If the management goes ahead with the plan, the unions would fight it, he said.

Opposing the move, Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel said he would meet the Union Finance Minister to stall the process.

The move is being opposed by trade

and industry bodies, employees’ union

and MLA