Corporation Bank posts Rs. 206.28 cr. net profit in Q2

Corporation Bank posted a net profit of Rs. 206.28 crore for Quarter 2 ended September 30, 2016, as against Rs. 188.61 crore net profit posted during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 9.3 per cent.

The bank had posted Rs. 36 crore net profit for Q1 ended June 30, 2016.

Announcing the quarterly results here on Monday, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Jai Kumar Garg said that increase in CASA, control over expenditure, increased income from investments and recovery and upgrading advances were the reasons for the increased profits.

He said that during the first six months of FY 2016-17, the bank had recovered Rs. 1,768 crore, which was more than the recovery achieved during the whole of FY 2015-16, that was Rs. 1,596 crore. This trend would continue and the bank is poised to post good profits at the end of the financial year, he said.

There has been a decline in the gross and net NPAs during the quarter, from 11.01 per cent to 10.81 per cent and from 7.22 per cent to 6.91 per cent, respectively compared to Q1, Mr. Garg said.

The total business increased from Rs. 3,46,801 crore in September 2015 to Rs. 3,54,431 crore, registering an increase of 2.2 per cent.

Executive Directors Sunil Mehta and G.M. Bhagat, General Manager M.B. Ganesh were present.