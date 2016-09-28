Consultative group to be formed for tourism promotion

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said here on Tuesday that a consultative group would be formed to seek suggestions for the promotion of tourism in Dakshina Kannada.
Speaking at the World Tourism Day celebration, he said that a brainstorming session would be conducted within the fortnight of forming the group.
After listening to suggestions at the programme, he said that the district had all the infrastructure required for tourism. “But they did not reflect on the tourism map,” he said.
Yatish Baikampady, chief executive officer, Panambur Beach Tourism Project, suggested that Mangaluru should be promoted as an embarkment point for the start and end of cruise tourism.
The district should have a calendar of tourism events.
Another participant said that the district lacked signboards to tourism destinations.
