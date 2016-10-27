Common calendar for internal tests in colleges

Mangaluru University will introduce a common calendar for conducting internal tests of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses from next semester, according to Vice-Chancellor K. Byrappa.

It is to enable more students to take part in sports and cultural activities.

At the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, Kishore Kumar C.K., Director, Department of Physical Education, drew the attention of the council towards problems being faced by students in taking part in inter-collegiate sports events.

It is because colleges conduct internal tests at different intervals. Hence many students have been deprived of the chance to take part in sports activities.

Events

He said that 32 inter-collegiate sports events are being conducted in the university level every year, covering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts.

They are being conducted annually between August and March.

To another proposal mooted by Mr. Kumar on introducing physical education as one of the optional papers in all undergraduate courses, Mr. Byrappa said it could be introduced as one of the core subjects in a combination of subjects.

He asked him to conduct a one-day workshop to discuss various aspects relating to it. Papers to be introduced while making physical education as a core subject for B.Sc., B.Com., B.A. and other undergraduate courses should be discussed.

The workshop should also decide on the subjects to be introduced in a combination along with physical education subject.

Mr. Kumar said that now physical education was being taught in undergraduate level only in B.A. course at Alva’s College in Moodbidri. The university could introduce it for other undergraduate courses.

Virtual laboratory

The Vice-Chancellor asked Sreepada K.S., chairman, Department of Zoology, to prepare a proposal to set up software-based virtual laboratory for the department students and researchers.

