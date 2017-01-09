College students launch campaign for cashless transactions

Having undergone training in cashless transactions followed by interaction with bank personnel, students of University College on Saturday set forth on a tough task of making small time vendors in the market aware of cashless transactions.

The two hour-long visit to shops by 60 students in four different groups on the first day elicited mixed reactions. “Some appeared not interested. But there were vendors who called us to know more about cashless transaction,” the 2nd year B.Sc student Umesh P told The Hindu.

Holding smartphone and basic mobile set, these students went to different shops in the Central market to make them aware of the way they can transact even small amounts using apps namely Bhim and the bank's unified payment interface facility. "We did hear problems namely absence of point of sale machines and network problem. We asked them to contact officers of Central Bank," said Mr. Umesh's classmate Prajwitha, who is among one among the many students in the college using apps namely Bhim and Paytm. The University College took the lead to sensitise people in cashless transactions following a directive by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on December 23. On the same day and on December 24, College's NSS Programme Officer Bharati Pilar gave presentation to 1,400 students about cashless transaction.

On January 2, when the college reopened, 60 students underwent training that was followed by interaction with officers from Central Bank and Axis Bank. “Apart from vendors, we want our students to make their relatives and neighbours aware of cashless transactions,” said College Principal M.A.Uday Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said the 60 college students will be working with the Central Bank in creating awareness of cashless transactions in the city’s market area. They will submit a report to the Central Bank about the awareness campaign on January 12, he said.