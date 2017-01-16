City police get 25 new patrol vehicles

The city police’s patrolling got a boost recently with the addition of 25 new vehicles.

With this, there will be 37 patrolling vehicles and each of the 15 police stations will have a minimum of two such vehicles.

The new vehicles have been given by the State government to improve the response time of the police to reach crime spots.

According to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, the new vehicles come with tabs that help policemen in reaching spots quickly.

“I expect policemen to have better knowledge of the area he/she is discharging duty using this vehicle,” he said.

Presently, Mr. Parameshwara said the vehicles will be operated using the available staff. Following recrutiment, one Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable will be posted to each of the patrolling vehicle. Women Assistant Sub Inspectors will be trained to operate the new vehicles, he said.