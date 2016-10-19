Chalo Udupi sidelined issue of deprivation of land: Lolaksha

By raising the issue of beef and attack by gourakshaks, the Chalo Udupi organisers have turned the focus away from deprivation of land and education, which is the main concern of a large number Dalits in the State, Dalit leader Lolaksha has said.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Lolaksha said that deprivation of the right to eat beef has not been an issue that Dalits in the State have been fighting for. Unlike in Gujarat where there are a large section of Dalits involved in the trade of skinning cattle and are victims of attacks by gourakshaks, there are very few Dalits in Karnataka who are engaged in this trade. The attacks by gourakshaks are very few and nowhere victims are Dalits in Karnataka, he added.

Mr. Lolaksha said that he was among the Dalits in the region who have been harassed by the governments that was depriving them of rights over land and denying them education. This prime issue did not get the importance during the Chalo Udupi programme, he said.

Questioning social activist and Chalo Una Organiser Jignesh Mevani’s call for laying siege to Udupi Krishna Temple/Mutt if Pejawar Mutt seer does not end Pankti Bheda within two months, Mr. Lolaksha said that this demand should be made before the State government which was empowered to frame law to end this practice in Udupi and other religious institutions. By calling for a siege to Krishna Temple/Mutt, Mr. Mevani has infringed upon the rights of religious institutions to practise religious beliefs.

On the other hand, Mr. Lolaksha asked Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Thirta Swami to call Dalits for talks to take steps to correct the anomalies, including Pankti Bheda, in the interest of peaceful co-existence of communities.