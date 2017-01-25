Mangaluru

Centre to issue stamp in memory of Kavi Muddana

Ramesh Jigajinagi, Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation, said on Tuesday that the Union government had agreed to issue a postal stamp in the memory of the poet, Kavi Muddana (1870-1901), who hailed from Udupi district.

He was speaking at the 147th birth anniversary of Kavi Muddana held at the Madhwa Mantapa, here. He also released a book ‘Kumara Vijaya’ (Yakshagana episode) and a calendar on the occasion.

Mr. Jigajinagi said that it would take time for the postal stamp release function to be held. Kavi Muddana, who was from Nandalike village in Karkala taluk, had rendered invaluable contribution to Kannada literature.

Hence, it was befitting a stamp should be released on him, he said. He said that the Union government would provide a grant of Rs. 30 crore for solving the drinking water needs of Udupi taluk. This grant would take care of drinking water needs of 54 villages in the taluk, he said.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, urged Mr. Jigajinagi to prevail upon the Union government to release grants for drinking water in the district.

Though Udupi district received heavy rainfall during the monsoon, it faced a lot of water shortage during summer, he said.

Presiding over the function, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said that though Kavi Muddana had lived only for 31 years, he had written many works in Kannada in that short span. His works both in Kannada and in Sanskrit were known for their lyrical quality.

