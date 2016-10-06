Mangaluru

Celebrations from Friday

The third edition of Celebrations, Mangalore Wedding Fair, will be held at TMA Pai International Convention Centre, MG Road, here for three days from October 7.

Celebrations is a lifestyle exhibition comprising wedding boutiques, jewellery and much more and will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m., a release said. iDreams, along with main sponsors Ganesh Diamonds and Jewellery, is organising Celebrations, a platform for budding entrepreneurs and exhibitors from across India to showcase some of their best merchandise.

Some leading brands that are taking part are: Swastik Sarees, Vijayalaxmi Silks, Creative Gems and Jewels, Kurthis and Kids Wear.

