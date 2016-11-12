Camp in Mangaluru to provide hearing aids

Help India Foundation and Naseema Cochlear Implant Foundation of the U.T. Naseema Institute of Speech and Hearing will hold a camp at the Town Hall on December 11 to provide free digital hearing aids and identify children who need to undergo cochlear implant surgery.

Talking to presspersons here on Friday, Minister for Food, Civil supplies and Consumer Affairs U.T. Khader said that children aged below five, who were from below poverty line families, would be given cochlear implant worth Rs. 8 lakh for free. For others, the parents would have to spend Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Mr. Khader said this was the second time such a camp was being conducted. Last year, around 26 children underwent cochlear implant surgery. This year the two institutions proposed to provide cochlear implants to 50 children.

He said eligible BPL families interested in cochlear implants could contact the foundation on 8050507800 by November 30 for evaluation.

Children would be evaluated by consultant ENT surgeon Deepak Haldipur.

A team of specialists from U.T. Naseema Institute of Speech and Hearing will provide post-surgical rehabilitation, auditory verbal therapy and speech language therapy, Mr. Khader added.