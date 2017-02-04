Mangaluru

CMFRI celebrates foundation day

Schoolchildren looking at the marine animals at an exhibition as part of the 70th foundation day of CMFRI in Mangaluru on Friday.

The Mangaluru centre of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Friday held ‘open house’ to mark the 70th foundation day of CMFRI.

Students from across the city visited the centre and went around the premises to have a look at various activities that are undertaken.

There were lot of visitors to the bio-gas plant in the premises used for disposing fish and kitchen waste.

This plant produces 2 kg gas per day by processing 5 kg of kitchen waste and 5 kg of fish waste.

The slurry from the plant is being used as a manure for the garden.

The CMFRI personnel had an exhibition of rare marine specimens and fresh fish specimens of commonly available fishery resources.

There were also exhibits regarding degradation of marine environment and on marine wealth in ocean.

The visitors were taken to the instrument lab and microscope room of CMFRI. Documentary film on the secrets of the marine life and short film on activities of CMFRI were also screened to visitors.

