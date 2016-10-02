CM’s Dakshina Kannada tour on Monday cancelled

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Dakshina Kannada tour scheduled on October 3 has been cancelled in view of the special session of the State Legislature over Cauvery issue on Monday, according to the Department of Information.

The CM was to lay the foundation stone of a veterinary college proposed at Koila in Puttur taluk. The college had been sanctioned when D.V. Sadananda Gowda was the Chief Minister.

The government gave administrative approval to open the college at an estimated cost of Rs. 142 crore. It has allotted 247 acre land at the village for the purpose. The college would come up under the auspices of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVFSU), Bidar. It has already appointed a special officer to take the proposed project forward and the land has been transferred to the university.

The first stage of construction works proposed includes hostels for men and women, college building, hospital building and guest house. It would cost Rs. 110.5 crore. The works have been allotted to Karnataka Housing Board.

A review meet to access the progress of development works in Dakshina Kannada also stands cancelled.