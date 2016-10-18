CAMPCO, CFTRI join hands for value-added chocolates

Value-added chocolate bars can be made using foreign ‘superfoods’ quinoa and chia, according to a trial by CAMPCO (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd.), Mangaluru, and CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute), Mysuru.

The chocolate bars were released at a function hosted by the CFTRI in Mysuru recently, said M. Suresh Bhandary, Managing Director of CAMPCO. While quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa), rich in proteins higher than cereals, is grown primarily for its edible seeds, chia (Salvia hispanica L.) is known for its rich Omega 3 fatty acids and high nutraceutical value.

Mr. Bhandary said that based on an agreement made on October 3, CFTRI would provide technical know-how to CAMPCO if it begins commercial production of such chocolate bars at its factory at Puttur.

CFTRI would also coordinate the supply of grains grown by farmers in Mysuru region through cooperative societies.

‘Fine tuning’

He said though CFTRI and CAMPCO had been successful in manufacturing drinking chocolate adding quinoa, it required ‘fine tuning’. Products using the two grains were of high energy and could be supplied to defence forces, he said.

CAMPCO president S.R. Satishchandra said it would soon commercially launch coconut-based Kalpa chocolate bar and drinking chocolate using the technology provided by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod. CAMPCO required around 120 tonnes of Kalpa (coconut) sugar per month to manufacture the products.

The chocolate bars were released at a function hosted by the CFTRI in Mysuru recently