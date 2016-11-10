Business at Central Market subdued

Business in the busy Central Market remained subdued on Wednesday even as traders accepted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from consumers. The inter-district private and the State government buses also accepted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from passengers.

Vegetables and fruits come from different parts of the State to the market during the mornings. “The announcement that Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes were invalid tender might be the reason for the poor sales today,” said Abdul Kasim, a wholesale lemon trader.

Abdul Kasim said that he and other traders, however, accepted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes for sales effected. “As we cannot lose our customers, we accepted the notes,” he said and added there was no fear of loss as there is time to deposit them with banks.

Roadside traders, including an elderly Kamalamma, who was unaware of demonetisation, could easily get vegetables from wholesalers using Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes that they had. “We insisted on Rs. 100 notes from people who came to buy vegetables from us. Only in rare cases we sold vegetables by accepting Rs. 500 note,” said Kamalamma, a resident of Kunjathbail.

Private and KSRTC buses operating to Udupi, Kundapur, Shivamogga and Puttur also accepted Rs. 500. “We issued tickets to passengers giving Rs. 500 only when we had Rs. 100 with us. When we ran out of money, we had no other choice but to disembark such passengers,” said a conductor of a private bus operating on the Mangaluru-Kundapur route. A conductor of a private bus to Shivamogaa said that he was accepting Rs. 500 notes from passengers.

A conductor of a Mangaluru-Udupi KSRTC bus said that he too was accepting Rs. 500 notes. “I insisted on Rs. 100 note but I did not disembark passengers giving Rs. 500 notes,” he said.

Toll plaza rush

There was pile-up of vehicles at the toll plaza on Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway near Surathkal on Wednesday following refusal by personnel there to accept Rs. 500 notes for toll fee. The police had to intervene and clear the traffic jam. It was around noon that directions were issued by the National Highway Authority of India barring collection of toll till midnight of November 11.