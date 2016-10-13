Students’ conference

Alva’s Education Foundation will organise ‘Alva’s Vidyarthi Siri’, a literary and cultural conference of students, at Alva’s College in Moodbidri on November 17. Ananya, a Class 10 student of Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School, Belthangady, has been selected as the president of the conference. There will be ‘kavi goshti’ and other literary sessions.

Volleyball tourney

Dakshina Kannada District Volleyball Association will organise Mayor Cup, 2016, a district level volleyball championship of students of high schools and pre-university colleges at Mangala stadium on October 16. Trophies, medals and cash awards will be presented to the winners and runner-up teams. Mayor Harinath will inaugurate it at 10 am.

Rotary programme

The cultural competitions of zone II and zone III of Rotary District 3181 for families of Rotary members will be conducted at Canara High School, Urwa on October 16 from 9 am to 6 pm. Families of members of 14 Rotary Clubs are eligible to particiapte in it, a release said.

Award presented

Kotatattu Gram Panchayat and Karantha Trust, Udupi presented Shivarama Karantha Hutturu Prashasti to senior cardiologist B M Hegde in a function at Kota in Udupi district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Hegde stressed on developing values in life.