Briefly/ bits

Mangaluru

Public-connect programme



The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company will hold a public-connect programme on October 25 at its sub divisional office, Mannagudda in Mangaluru. To be conducted from 10.30 a.m., the programme would receive and redress grievances of consumers of the locality. For details, call 9448998791.



Alva’s College recognised



The Board of Studies of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has listed Alva’s College, Moodbidri, as an accredited institution for conducting oral coaching classes for Integrated Professional Competence Course.



Applications invited



Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangaluru, under the Union government, has invited applications from eligible youth associations in the district to be selected for the District Youth Association Award that carries Rs. 25,000 purse and citation. For details, contact the Yuva Kendra, Nehru Maidan Road, Mangaluru 575001 or call 0824-2422264.



Laughter club relaunch



Mayor Harinath will relaunch the Bondel Laughter Club at 7.30 a.m. on October 23 at the Bondel Housing Colony Grounds. A release here said the club, established in 2002 by John Monteiro, had functioned from different playgrounds in successive years. However, during the recent Monsoon, it had stopped functioning for want of suitable location.

The club will conduct its activities for about 20 minutes every day from 6 a.m. For details, call Mr. Monteiro on 98862 76608.



Open selection



Open selection trials to pick three/four cricket teams to participate in selection matches (women) during the last week of October 2016 at Bengaluru would be held on October 23 from 9.30 a.m. onwards at the KSCA-B ground.

KSCA said in a release here that girls born on or after September 1, 1997 and interested in participating in the selection trials may report at 9 a.m. on the said date and venue in cricketing attire.

