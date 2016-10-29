Bhavaikya Deepavali venue shifted

In view of the opposition from the Sangh Parivar, MLC and Congress Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Ivan D’Souza, who had planned to organise Bhavaikya Deepavali (Harmony Deepavali) on the premises of the Kadri Manjunatha temple managed by the Muzrai Department here on Saturday, has decided to shift the venue.

The VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal had on Wednesday opposed the move on the grounds that a non-Hindu should not be allowed to organise a programme on the premises of a Hindu temple.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, the MLC said that now he would organise the event at the Gorakshanatha Hall on the Kadri Hills. Mr. D’Souza said that he decided to change the venue not due to any pressure but with a view to not give any scope for vested interests to take advantage of the situation to spoil Deepavali celebrations.

He has planned the Deepavali celebration to unite people and not to divide, he said. “I do not want to give scope for any provocation,” he said.

An official of the temple administration told The Hindu on Thursday that though the MLC had submitted a letter informing them about the programme, the temple had not taken any decision on the letter.

MLC Ivan D’Souza had planned to organise the event

in the Kadri Manjunatha temple