BJP will focus on development issues in Assembly polls, says Union Minister

Prakash Javadekar, Human Resources Development Minister, said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would focus on the issues of development in the forthcoming Assembly elections in five States.

Mr. Javadekar was here to participate in the fifth All-India Convention of Samskrita Bharathi. Responding to a question on whether demonetisation would affect the prospects of the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Mr. Javadekar said that it had been appreciated by one and all in the country. Development was the only agenda of the Modi government.

All the decisions taken by the Modi government were in that direction. The government had passed the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act and enacted new law on black money. We have taken tough steps to curb corruption and demonetization was one of them, he said. Asked about the chances of the BJP in the forthcoming five Assembly elections, Mr. Javadekar said that the BJP would win in all the five States. To a query, Mr. Javadekar said that the Union government was preparing the New Education Policy on the basis of the suggestions we have received from various stakeholders. There will be a Committee under eminent educationists, which screen all the suggestions and decide on the matter, he said. On the State government’s demand for reservation of 25 per cent seats for students of Karnataka in the new IIT at Dharwad, Mr. Javadekar said that there was no provision for giving such a reservation and states had no role to play to play in it.