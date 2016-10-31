BJP to organise OBC rally on November 27

The BJP will organise a rally of Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 27, according to B.J. Puttaswamy, MLC and president of the party’s Backward Class Morcha

Addressing presspersons here earlier this week, he said that Amit Shah, national president of the party, would inaugurate the rally.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done little for the welfare of backward classes in the State. He has dropped some welfare programmes for backward castes launched by the earlier BJP government, he claimed, and thus OBCs in the State are disillusioned with the Congress government.