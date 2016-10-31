Mangaluru

BJP to organise OBC rally on November 27

The BJP will organise a rally of Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 27, according to B.J. Puttaswamy, MLC and president of the party’s Backward Class Morcha

Addressing presspersons here earlier this week, he said that Amit Shah, national president of the party, would inaugurate the rally.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done little for the welfare of backward classes in the State. He has dropped some welfare programmes for backward castes launched by the earlier BJP government, he claimed, and thus OBCs in the State are disillusioned with the Congress government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 1:43:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/BJP-to-organise-OBC-rally-on-November-27/article16085725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY