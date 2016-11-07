Mangaluru

BJP protest tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday against the government’s decision to observe Tipu Jayanti on November 10.

In a release, Jitendra S. Kottari, spokesperson of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, said that the government’s intention was to woo the minorities even though no organisation had made a request to the government to observe it.

He said the government observing the jayanti last year had led to communal tension and violence. It resulted in violence in Mangaluru, Madikeri, Bengaluru and Shivamogga, he said.

Mr. Kottari said that the party urged the government to cancel the programme. The government would be responsible if there were untoward incidents, he said.

Meanwhile, a programme to mark the jayanti will be held at Netravathi hall on the premises of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat office at Kottara on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha held a meeting on Saturday.

He said that leaders of all communities and organisations would be invited to the event.

