Mangaluru

BJP criticises DCC president’s statement

Criticising the reported statement of Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president Kodijal Ibrahim on Friday justifying polygamy among Muslims, State BJP co-spokesperson Sulochana Bhat here on Monday demanded an apology from him.

Addressing presspersons, she alleged that the comments were against women in general and Muslim women in particular. The statement by Mr. Ibrahim, made at a press conference in the context of his opposition to the uniform civil code, portrayed women as mere sex objects, she said.

Ms. Bhat said that there should be a healthy debate on the uniform civil code by the Union government. She alleged that the Congress leader had insulted womanhood.

Questioning the silence of the Congress leadership in Dakshina Kannada over Mr. Ibrahim’s statement, Ms. Bhat wondered why even former KPCC president B. Janardhan Poojary who initiated many pro-women steps at Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, was silent.

“We will stand behind Muslim women who are looking for social equality,” she said.

