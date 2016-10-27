Mangaluru

Ananthakrishna retires from Karnataka Bank

Ananthakrishna, non-Executive Chairman of Karnataka Bank, being felicitated by thebank’s MD and CEO P. Jayarama Bhat on his retirement in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Ananthakrishna, non-Executive Chairman of Karnataka Bank, being felicitated by thebank’s MD and CEO P. Jayarama Bhat on his retirement in Mangaluru on Wednesday.  

Karnataka Bank on Wednesday extended a warm felicitation to Ananthakrishna, non-Executive Chairman of the Bank, on his retirement.

Mr. Ananthakrishna was associated with the bank for over 45 years in various capacities and retired on attaining the age of 70. Bank Managing Director and CEO P. Jayarama Bhat felicitated him.

In his farewell address, Mr. Bhat said, “Karnataka Bank has witnessed all round progress under the stewardship of Ananthakrishna.

“The bank has steadily grown under his leadership. While thanking him for his great contribution, we also wish him a peaceful retired life.”

Mr. Ananthakrishna recalled fond memories he had with the bank during his long tenure of 45 years and thanked all those concerned for their support.

The farewell function was attended by Chief General Manager M.S. Mahabaleshwara, , said a release here.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 11:41:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Ananthakrishna-retires-from-Karnataka-Bank/article16082823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY