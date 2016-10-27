Ananthakrishna retires from Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank on Wednesday extended a warm felicitation to Ananthakrishna, non-Executive Chairman of the Bank, on his retirement.

Mr. Ananthakrishna was associated with the bank for over 45 years in various capacities and retired on attaining the age of 70. Bank Managing Director and CEO P. Jayarama Bhat felicitated him.

In his farewell address, Mr. Bhat said, “Karnataka Bank has witnessed all round progress under the stewardship of Ananthakrishna.

“The bank has steadily grown under his leadership. While thanking him for his great contribution, we also wish him a peaceful retired life.”

Mr. Ananthakrishna recalled fond memories he had with the bank during his long tenure of 45 years and thanked all those concerned for their support.

The farewell function was attended by Chief General Manager M.S. Mahabaleshwara, , said a release here.