An app that helps one search for lawyers

Legall, an app developed by a Mangaluru-based start-up that helps in finding lawyers and has a host of services, was launched here on Saturday. First Additional District and Sessions Judge C.M. Joshi launched the app at a function held on the SDM Law College premises.

Using Legall, people can search for lawyers across the State.

A separate section has been created in the app that guides people in preparation of agreements and other documents required for real estate transactions. The app provides services required by entrepreneurs having start-ups.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Legall Uday Prakash Muliya said that they have listed many advocates on the app and have classified them based on their areas of practice. People can book their appointment for advocates using the app. This service is available free.

Mr. Muliya said that the app offers lawyers assistance in preparation of arguments. The entrepreneurs are offered solutions based on their requirements. Charges will be collected for these services and for assistance provided in preparation of documents in real estate transactions, he said.