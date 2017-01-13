Mangaluru

All transactions at Kotathattu GP to be cashless from January 15

The Kotathattu Gram Panchayat (GP) in Udupi taluk has decided to opt for a cashless system for accepting tax, permit fee, water cess and other taxes.

Pramod Hande, president of the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat, said that the intention was to completely reduce cash transactions in the administration of the gram panchayat.

After January 15, 1,032 families would have to use debit cards instead of cash for their transactions at the gram panchayat office to pay taxes and fees.

K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who worked for the empowerment of the Panchayat Raj System, would inaugurate this system at 11.30 a.m. on January 15. The public function to mark the inauguration of this facility would be held at the Kota Shivaram Karanth Theme Park near the gram panchayat office.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Services, Halady Srinivas Shetty, MLA, Kota Srinivas Poojary and Pratapchandra Shetty, MLCs, Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, would also participate. Janardhan Maravanthe, an expert on gram panchayats, would be felicitated.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:29:15 AM |

