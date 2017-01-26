All efforts to save kambala: Madhwaraj

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Wednesday that all efforts will be made to save kambala.

In a press release issued here, Mr. Madhwaraj said that kambala was a popular folk sport of the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. It was also a tradition and being held for several generations.

He and former Minister Abhayachandra Jain had already participated in a meeting of related departments in Bengaluru on this issue recently.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra, Forests and Environment Minister B. Ramanath Rai and Animal Husbandry Minister A. Manju also attended this meeting. It had been decided to make all efforts to get a favourable judgment in favour of kambala from the court. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already said that all efforts would be made by the State government to get a verdict for kambala, the release added.