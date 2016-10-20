Mangaluru

Advait’s song beckons Santosh Hegde

The former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde at Advait’s house in Basrur near Kundapur of Udupi district.

The former Lokyukta N. Santosh Hegde loves music, more so the good old Hindi classics. It is this music that made Mr. Hegde call on 12-year-old Advait at his house in Basrur near Kundapur on Monday. A few weeks ago, Mr. Hegde had been to Sharada English Medium School in Basrur as a chief guest at a function. Advait, who studies sixth standard in the school, got impressed with the speech rendered by Mr. Hegde.

He obtained the mobile phone number of Mr. Hegde from his headmaster and spoke to him. During his conversation, he rendered a song that touched Mr. Hegde’s heart.

On Monday, Mr. Hegde attended a function in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga. While returning to Mangaluru by road, Mr. Hegde thought of taking a detour from National Highway 66 to Advait’s house in Basrur, which is about 20 km from Kundapur. He called the headmaster of Sharada English Medium School and informed him of his visit.

The boy’s parents, Balakrishna Acharya and Jyothi Acharya, were overwhelmed by Mr. Hegde’s visit.

