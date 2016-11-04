Mangaluru

Additional bench to clear backlog of consumer cases

more-in

In order to clear the huge pendency of cases, an additional bench has been set up at the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum for early disposal of old cases. The additional bench will be functioning for six months from November 4.

There are 721 cases pending with the Forum, a few are from 2010, 2011 and 2012. A total of 318 cases will be heard by the additional bench headed by Vishweshwara Bhat and member T.C. Rajashekar. The remaining 403 cases will be heard by Forum’s President C.V. Shobha and member Lavanya Rai.

The additional bench has been set with the sole intention of clearing pendency of cases. A similar additional bench has been set up in Belgavi and Mysuru.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:21:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Additional-bench-to-clear-backlog-of-consumer-cases/article16436646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY